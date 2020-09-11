Students' unions burn Thackeray's effigy in U'khand

Students' unions burn Uddhav Thackeray's effigy in Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Sep 11 2020, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 20:28 ist

Students' Unions of the city's prominent colleges burnt effigies of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in protest against the "vindictive action" against actor Kangana Ranaut.

Terming it "brazen misuse of power" to stifle criticism, students' unions of the DAV College and Guru Ram Rai PG College here said the youth stands in solidarity with Ranaut who is the "country's daughter". 

They termed the action taken against the actor "vindictive" and demanded an apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for using abusive language and insulting her. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Uttarakhand
Kangana Ranaut
Sanjay Raut

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 