Supreme Court denies urgent hearing of plea by Uddhav Thackeray's faction against EC Sena symbol decision

The Supreme Court on Monday denied an urgent hearing of a plea by Uddhav Thackeray's faction challenging Election Commission's move to allot party name Shiv Sena and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
The apex court asked the lawyer of the faction to mention the plea tomorrow (February 21).
More to follow...
