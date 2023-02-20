SC denies urgent hearing of Uddhav camp's symbol plea

Supreme Court denies urgent hearing of plea by Uddhav Thackeray's faction against EC Sena symbol decision

The apex court asked the lawyer of the faction to mention the plea tomorrow (February 21)

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2023, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 11:24 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: IANS/PTI Photos

The Supreme Court on Monday denied an urgent hearing of a plea by Uddhav Thackeray's faction challenging Election Commission's move to allot party name Shiv Sena and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The apex court asked the lawyer of the faction to mention the plea tomorrow (February 21). 

More to follow...

 

 

Supreme Court
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra

