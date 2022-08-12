SC refuses to halt probe against Sulli Deals app maker

Supreme Court refuses to halt investigation against Sulli Deals app creator

The bench said the each aggrieved woman can file a separate complaint in the matter

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 13:25 ist
Sulli Deals app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to halt the ongoing investigation in multiple FIRs lodged against Aumkareshwar Thakur, the alleged creator of the "Sulli Deals" apps, purportedly used for an online auction of several Muslim women.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh, however, agreed to examine his plea for clubbing of FIRs, and issued notice to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and others on his writ petition.

The bench said the each aggrieved woman can file a separate complaint in the matter.

"There are two websites. One is Sulli Deals and other is Bulli Bai. Can that be said to be conjoint?There are multiple uploads. Each person would have filed independently. Can it be called same offence? All of the FIRs are different as there has been multiple uploads," the bench said.

On a plea by counsel for Thakur for stay on the investigations, the bench said it would only issue notice as it had doubts for now on the halting the probe.

The petitioner claimed his plea was covered by T T Anthony’s judgement on clubbing multiple FIRs, arising out of the same cause of action.

The plea by accused Thakur was filed on January 24 this year praying for clubbing of various FIRs filed throughout the country with respect to offences relating to app namely 'Sulli deal of the day’.  He faced FIRs in New Delhi, Noida, and Mumbai. 

The app had created a major uproar last year for targeting Muslim women and uploading their images without their consent. 

The plea claimed that the successive registration of FIRs in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra is beyond the purview of Sections 154 and 156 of CrPC and is a case of abuse of statutory power by different investigating agencies. 

The first FIR was registered on July 7, 2021, by the special cell of the Delhi Police under Section 354-A (3) of the IPC, alleging that ‘Github’, a hosting platform, has created portal namely ‘Sulli deal of the day’ and that they have uploaded hundreds of pictures of women on their platform without their consent. 

According to Delhi police, one Neeraj Bishnoi, arrested in connection with portal Bulli Bai, disclosed the petitioner’s name and alleged he was behind the creation of the ‘Sulli deal of the day’. Thakur was arrested from his residence in Indore on January 8, this year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Sulli Deals
Delhi

What's Brewing

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

 