Supreme Court sets aside Kerala High Court bail order in ISRO espionage case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 02 2022, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 10:49 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to four persons in connection with the 1994 ISRO espionage case relating to the alleged framing of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

More to follow...

