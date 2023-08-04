SC stays Rahul's conviction in 'Modi surname' case

Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 13:42 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an interim order, pertaining to the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

More to follow

Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi
India News

