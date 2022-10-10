Supreme Court to hear Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi High Court order on October 11

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on October 11 AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order.
The High Court had dismissed his plea challenging the Principal District and Sessions Court order allowing the Enforcement Directorate's petition to transfer his case to another judge.
More to follow...
