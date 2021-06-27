Suspected terrorist held with explosives in Jammu

Suspected terrorist held with explosive material in Jammu

Security has been beefed up across Jammu province following the arrest

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 27 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A suspected terrorist was arrested along with some explosive material here, officials said on Sunday.

The suspect, a resident of Banihal, was arrested from Trikuta Nagar area on the outskirts of the city late Saturday night, they said.

Read | Explosions heard inside Jammu airport; bomb squad, forensic team rushed

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

They said security has been beefed up across Jammu province, following the arrest of the suspect with the explosive material.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu
Terrorist
Arrest
Jammu and Kashmir
Explosive

Related videos

What's Brewing

Over the rainbow

Over the rainbow

Break the sweet addiction

Break the sweet addiction

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

Remembering RDB : An inseparable part of Hindi cinema

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

 