Suspected terrorist held with explosive material in Jammu

A suspected terrorist was arrested along with some explosive material here, officials said on Sunday.

The suspect, a resident of Banihal, was arrested from Trikuta Nagar area on the outskirts of the city late Saturday night, they said.

Read | Explosions heard inside Jammu airport; bomb squad, forensic team rushed

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

They said security has been beefed up across Jammu province, following the arrest of the suspect with the explosive material.