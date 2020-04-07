UP: Teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree

Teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree in UP; police say suicide

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 07 2020, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 17:48 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A teenage boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree here and it is suspected that they took the step as their families didn't approve of their relationship and they couldn't flee home due to the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.

The boy's family members, however, alleged that he was killed and then the body was hanged.

The 18-year-old boy and the 17-year-old girl were missing since Sunday night and they were found hanging from a neem tree in Malawian area here on Monday, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

"As their relationship was not approved of by their families, it appears that they wanted to flee but couldn't get any vehicle due to lockdown. Due to this, they might have taken the extreme step," he said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Suicide
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 