Teenage boy, girl found hanging from tree in UP; police say suicide

A teenage boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree here and it is suspected that they took the step as their families didn't approve of their relationship and they couldn't flee home due to the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.
The boy's family members, however, alleged that he was killed and then the body was hanged.
The 18-year-old boy and the 17-year-old girl were missing since Sunday night and they were found hanging from a neem tree in Malawian area here on Monday, ASP Rajesh Kumar said.
"As their relationship was not approved of by their families, it appears that they wanted to flee but couldn't get any vehicle due to lockdown. Due to this, they might have taken the extreme step," he said.
The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said.
