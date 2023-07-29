Tension in UP after calf carcass found near temple

Tension prevails in UP's Robertsganj after calf carcass found near temple

The carcass of the nine-month-old calf has been removed from the spot behind the Hanuman temple, police said.

PTI
PTI, Sonbhadra ,
  • Jul 29 2023, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 07:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension prevailed in Robertsganj area here on Friday evening after the body of a cow-calf was found near a temple, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said a case has been registered and ensured that strict action would be taken against the guilty.

Also Read |  Over 10 cattle die in Koratagere goshala in Karnataka

As Muharram will be observed on Saturday, there is a possibility that this has been done to vitiate the atmosphere, he said.

The carcass of the nine-month-old calf has been removed from the spot behind the Hanuman temple, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Cows

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 