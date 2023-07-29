Tension prevails in UP's Robertsganj after calf carcass found near temple

Tension prevailed in Robertsganj area here on Friday evening after the body of a cow-calf was found near a temple, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said a case has been registered and ensured that strict action would be taken against the guilty.

As Muharram will be observed on Saturday, there is a possibility that this has been done to vitiate the atmosphere, he said.

The carcass of the nine-month-old calf has been removed from the spot behind the Hanuman temple, police said.