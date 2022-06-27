Terrorist arrested in J&K’s Doda

One Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone was seized from his possession

PTI,
  • Jun 27 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 11:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A terrorist was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Monday.

They said he was tasked by Pakistan-based handlers to attack policemen in the district.

As security has been heightened in the Jammu region in the wake of the Amarnath Yatra, a police party at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Doda town on Sunday night intercepted a man and during his search found that he was carrying arms and ammunition, police said.

He was placed under arrest, they said, identifying him as Fareed Ahmed, a resident of Koti village in Doda.

One Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone was seized from his possession, police said. It has come to the fore that Ahmad had received arms and ammunition from a person in March and he was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda, they said.

However, due to the timely and swift action of the police, the nefarious plot was foiled, they said.

Police said a special team is investigation the matter.

Initial investigation revealed that the terrorist is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border. He was motivated to work for terror outfits in the Kashmir Valley and Doda, they said.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Doda and investigation is under way, police said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Pakistan
amarnath yatra

