Terrorists attack a party of 110 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Nowgam in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI.

No injury has been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack a party of 110 battalion of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Nowgam, Srinagar. No injury reported so far. Area cordoned off. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

More details awaited.