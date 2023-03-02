There was identity crisis among youth of UP before 2017: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said before 2017, the youth of the state were suffering from an "identity crisis" but the situation has changed, and now they can say with pride that they belong to the state.

The chief minister was addressing the state Legislative Council.

"Before 2017, there was an identity crisis among the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Farmers were committing suicide, poor people were facing starvation, there were deaths due to starvation and women were not safe," Adityanath said.

"Those involved in organised crime were running a parallel government. Be it land, mining or forest – all types of mafia were flourishing," he added.

The situation has changed in the past six years, Adityanath said, adding, "Now they can say with pride that they belong to Uttar Pradesh and have been educated here. Team UP has made this change possible."

He also referred to the Global Investment Summit and other events held in Lucknow.