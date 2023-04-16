Atiq killing accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody

Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj (UP),
  • Apr 16 2023, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 20:53 ist
Combo photo of three men; (L-R) Arun Maurya, Sunny Purane and Lavlesh Tiwari, who opened fire at gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while they were being taken for a medical checkup in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo

A court here on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody.

Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area here on Saturday night.

Also Read | Judicial probe ordered into Atiq Ahmed murder as Opposition demand Yogi's resignation
 

"Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a court here," lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.

Atiq Ahmed
India News
Uttar Pradesh

