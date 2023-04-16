Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court here on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody.
Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area here on Saturday night.
Judicial probe ordered into Atiq Ahmed murder as Opposition demand Yogi's resignation
"Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a court here," lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.
