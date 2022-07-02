Three arrested for spying in Rajasthan

Intelligence agencies have found electronic evidence from their mobile phones following which a case was registered against them

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 02 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 22:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three people were arrested on the charge of espionage for Pakistani intelligence agencies, a top intelligence official said on Saturday.

The action was taken against three people out of the 23 suspects detained during a special drive, “Operation Hifajat”, conducted in border districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts.

The three arrested were identified as Abdul Sattar of Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav of Sriganganagar and Ram Singh of Churu, who were found to share confidential and strategic information to the Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media and were getting money from their handlers, the official said.

Sattar had been visiting Pakistan regularly since 2010 and accepted the crime of sharing confidential information of the army and important places.

Yadav was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman agent and was sharing strategic information of army movement in Suratgarh and Mahajan field firing range.

Intelligence agencies have found electronic evidence from their mobile phones following which a case was registered against them under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and further investigation is on.

Rajasthan
Espionage
Pakistan
India News

