Three children drown in floodwaters in Delhi

These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2023, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 18:35 ist
Flooding at Rajghat as the Yamuna river inundates nearby areas, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur area on Friday, officials said.

The boys, all residents of north east Delhi's Jahangirpuri, were aged between 10 and 12.

According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm.

These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods.

Delhi
India News
floods
Rainfall

