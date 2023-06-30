Three cops suspended over charges of vandalising Noida eatery

Three policemen have been suspended over charges of vandalising a small eatery here allegedly due to a delay in service, officials said on Friday.
Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh took note of the incident after a purported clip of the damage caused to the eatery surfaced on social media, and ordered a departmental inquiry into the episode, they said
The incident is alleged to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the Sector 76 market, under Sorkha police post of the Sector 113 Police Station, police said.
Also Read | Cancer patient alleges assault by Noida cops, society guards; court orders FIR
"The information about an egg shop being vandalised by a police outpost in-charge, a sub inspector and a constable came to light through a social media post," the police said in a statement.
"Taking cognisance of the matter, the police commissioner has directed DCP Noida Zone that outpost in-charge Sorkha sub-inspector Omprakash Singh, sub-inspector Avesh Malik and constable Manvendra Kumar be suspended and necessary action taken against them after departmental inquiry," the statement said.
Police said they have received a written complaint from the eatery and an inquiry is underway. "We have spoken to the victim over the phone. Further inquiry in the case is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 3) Saumya Singh, who is handling the inquiry, told PTI.
Earlier this week, four police officials posted in Greater Noida were booked for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old engineer, who also claimed to be a cancer patient, as well as holding him hostage. The FIR in that case was lodged on the orders of a local court.
The police commissioner, on June 27, ordered a departmental inquiry in the case, even as the police contested the complainant's claim. Police said the engineer and his friend were creating a nuisance outside a society in an inebriated condition.
