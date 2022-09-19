Three killed in house roof collapse triggered by rains in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

Three people of a family died when the roof of their rented dilapidated house collapsed here owing to rains on Monday morning, police said.
Dilip Gond (35), his wife Chandni (30), both labourers, and their two-year-old daughter Payal died in the incident, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.
On Sunday, the family slept on the ground floor of the two-storeyed house owned by a trader Satyaprakash Baranwal, he said.
Owing to sudden rains on Monday morning and heavy dampness of the walls, the house collapsed, he said.
Police said their team along with fire brigade officials pulled out the bodies from the debris with the help of a JCB machine after three hours of rescue operation.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
Gond’s mother Prabhavati (65) had a narrow escape as she was out of house when the incident took place, they said.
She sustained injuries when a brick fell on her and is undergoing treatment, they said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and adequate treatment to the injured, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.
