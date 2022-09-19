38 students fall sick after visiting medical camp in UP

38 students complained of stomach ache after visiting medical camp in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 09:30 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

At least 38 students complained of stomach ache and nausea after visiting medical camp in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, reported news agnecy ANI.

More to follow...

