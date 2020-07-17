Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Three militants were killed while three soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.

The operation was launched during wee hours of Friday after inputs about presence of militants in Nagnad village of Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam, 80 kms from, here, police said. As the search team of security forces cordoned the specific spot, hiding militants opened fire upon them, who retaliated triggering a gun battle.

In the initial exchange of firing, three Army men were wounded. Two among them were shifted to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment, reports said.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Another #unidentified #terrorist killed (total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants was not known immediately.

There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in the Valley since March. Security forces have launched multiple anti-militancy operations in Srinagar, south and north Kashmir.

Since Covid-19 lockdown, over 100 militants and two of their associates have been killed, while 27 security forces personnel, including two in ceasefire violations, have lost their lives. From January this year, over 125 militants have been killed across Kashmir in dozens of encounters with security forces. 154 militants were killed in gun battles across Kashmir in the first seven months of 2019.

In the next five months, only 20 militants were neutralized by the security forces as anti-insurgency operations almost came to a halt as security and communication clampdown was imposed to prevent civilian protests in the wake of revocation of Article 370 on August 5.