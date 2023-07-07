Three of family found murdered in Ludhiana

Three members of a family were found murdered in their house in a densely populated area here on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Chaman Lal (75), his wife, aged around 70, and mother, aged around 90, police said.

The incident came to light in the morning when a milkman alerted the neighbours, saying the house was locked from inside and no one was responding.

The milkman told police that no one had opened the house on Thursday too.

After this, the neighbours climbed the wall and entered the house to find all the three members of the family lying in a pool of blood.

Saumya Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police, who was among the police officials who reached the crime spot, told reporters that police is working on various angles.

The murders have been committed with sharp edged weapons, said police, while adding the motive behind the crime was being investigated.

Chaman Lal's four sons are settled abroad, the police said.

Police are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area.