Three stabbed, injured during wedding procession in MP

Three stabbed, injured during wedding procession in Indore

The accused and their aides started beating up the victims and one of them took out a knife and stabbed the trio

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jun 04 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 21:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were stabbed and injured in a brawl that broke out during a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Palasiya area when a wedding procession was passing from Clerk Colony square to Badi Gwaltoli area on Saturday night, Palasiya police station in-charge Sanjay Bais said.

The procession was passing through Chitnis community hall when the accused identified as Keshav Silawat, Abhishek Dhiman and Lucky Borasi demanded money from the three victims to buy liquor, but they refused, he said.

Also Read | MP: Two women killed in clay mine collapse in Khargone, 2 rescued

The accused and their aides started beating up the victims and one of them took out a knife and stabbed the trio, the official said. While the accused fled the spot, the others at the scene rushed the victims to MY Hospital, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Indore
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 