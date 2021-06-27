3 arrested for trying to convert girl, marry her off

Three UP men arrested for trying to convert girl, marry her off

The trio was arrested on Sunday and a case has been registered against them

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Jun 27 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 23:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three residents of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad were arrested in Gujarat on Sunday on charges of trying to convert a 15-year-old girl and marry her off, police here said.

The girl's father, a resident of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, runs a canteen in Bharuch in Gujarat, and one of the accused, Saleem, was an employee there, they said.

Saleem had brought the girl to his hometown Firozabad by telling her father that he knew an occultist who could treat his daughter's ailment, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashok Kumar said.

He said after Saleem did not return, the girl's father reached Firozabad and lodged a complaint.

Police collected information and found that Saleem along with his father Abdul and brother-in-law Rahman were in Bharuch, the SSP said.

The trio was arrested on Sunday and a case registered against them. Work is going on to handover the girl to her father, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
Arrest
Conversion

