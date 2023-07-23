Three-year-old boy drowns in rainwater collected outside house in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar

A three-year-old boy drowned in the rain water collected outside his house in the Prem Nagar area while playing, police said on Sunday.
The matter was reported at Prem Nagar police station at 10.24 pm Saturday by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where the boy was rushed after he drowned, an officer said.
Also Read | Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi
At the hospital, the boy's parents told police there was some waterlogging outside their house and their child drowned in it while playing, the officer said. Legal action is being taken into the matter, he said.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement attacked the city government saying he was shocked to learn of the boy's death, which took place in Ekta Enclave area of Kirari.
"What is more shocking in the matter are reports from Ekta Enclave that local authorities at the direction of the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rituraj have forced the father of the child, Ashraf, to go back to his native place in Bihar," he alleged in the statement.
The national capital in the past few weeks has received inordinate rain which flooded several areas in the east Delhi and led to waterlogging in several parts of the city.
