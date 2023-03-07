Thrown off building over theft, 18-year-old dies in Noida

An 18-year-old succumbed to injuries after he was beaten up and thrown off the second floor of a building, in New Delhi.

The victim, identified as Shiva Sharma, was working as cleaner in a gym, which is owned by one of the two accused, Neeraj Yadav.

Sharma lived with his brother Avaneesh Sharma, both natives from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, and Avaneesh's wife in the same building that housed the gym, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to the report, Yadav along with Arun Kumar, assaulted the 18-year-old on grounds of stealing something.

“They called and alleged my brother had stolen something. I told them to wait – my office is only 2 km from the building, and I rushed home immediately. But they did not listen to me. They brutally beat my brother. To save himself, he ran to the second floor, but they pushed him off the building,” alleged Avaneesh.

According to the police, the incident happened on late Friday. While Shiva was rushed to the district hospital, he was then referred to Safdarjung hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead early on Monday.

According to his brother, the siblings lost their father four years and Shiva was forced to drop out of school due to financial constraints.

“My brother used to do the cleaning at their gym, along with their other chores. He had been there for five months. They had promised to give him a salary of Rs 8,000 per month but never paid him. Earlier too, they had made an allegation of theft of Rs 18,000 and said that until this money is recovered, he cannot stop working at the gym," he told the publication.

Avaneesh added that on the day of incident, i.e, March 3, Shiva was given the locker keys to fetch something, but when he did, the duo accused him of stealing Rs 50,000.

The two accused have been arrested by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Monday. “Yadav and Kumar were produced before the court and they have been sent to jail. We have added section 302 (murder) in the FIR after Shiva’s death," said Amit Pratap Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central Noida).