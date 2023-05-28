Thunderstorm, rain hit parts of Rajasthan

Several places recorded 1-3 centimetres of rainfall due to an active western disturbance in the region

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 28 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Thunderstorms with gusty wind, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, were recorded at a few places in east Rajasthan and isolated places in the state's western parts in the last 24 hours, a Met department spokesperson said.

During this period, 3 cm rainfall was recorded each in Nasirabad and Vijaynagar (both Ajmer), Todabhim (Karauli), Nagrafort (Tonk) and Jaipur, the official said.

Also Read | 12 dead, several injured as heavy rain batters Rajasthan's Tonk; orange alert issued

The weather office has forecast intense thunderstorms with wind reaching speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour and issued an 'orange alert' for Sunday and Monday for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions.

It has also advised people to not take shelter under trees.

