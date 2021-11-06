Time to act against criminals, their protectors: Yogi

Time now to act not only against criminals but their protectors too, says Yogi Adityanath

The UP CM said they retard the state’s progress.

PTI
PTI, Etawah,
  • Nov 06 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 21:40 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday warned of strict action against not only criminals but also those shielding and sheltering them, saying they retard the state’s progress.

"The patrons of criminals want to hinder the development of the state. The time has come now for taking strict action against not only criminals but also their patrons so that the crime and criminals both could be kept in check," Yogi said while addressing a public meeting here after inaugurating Central Jail. Alleging that the public money earlier was spent on constructing boundary walls of graveyards, the chief minister said the same money now is used on people's welfare and the state’s development.

"During earlier governments, the benefits of government schemes were limited to a family. The mafia elements used to eat into the rights of the people but for me, 25 crore people of the state are my family and the benefits of government schemes are directly reaching them," he said.

Yogi also gave an account of the benefits of different schemes extended to the people of Etawah. Adityanath inaugurated the newly built Central jail which can lodge up to 2,000 prisoners. It was built for Rs 272.31 lakh. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Criminals
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

'Capitalism is killing the planet': Protesters at COP26

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Genes may be the link between anxiety and gut disorder

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Manchester painted blue on derby-day

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Slave room discovered at Pompeii in 'rare' find

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Five issues new Barcelona coach Xavi must address

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Jolie 'proud of Marvel' for uncensored Eternals scenes

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Can bamboo bats substitute traditional willow ones?

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks

Why humans are getting taller

Why humans are getting taller

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India

 