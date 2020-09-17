To spread Fit India message, CRPF soldiers embark on 900-km cycle rally

To spread Fit India message, CRPF embark on cycle rally

  Sep 17 2020
A 900-km-long cycle rally of specially-abled CRPF personnel was flagged off from Gujarat on Thursday, officials said.

The rally, which began from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, will culminate on October 2 at Rajghat in Delhi and is aimed to spread the message of 'fit India', according to the officials.

"Starting on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the rally will conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," an official said. "It will cover a distance of about 900 km in 16 days and will pass through the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana before reaching Delhi."

The cycle rally is being undertaken by those specially-abled Central Reserve Police Force personnel who lost their limbs in the line of duty and have been given prosthetics. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat flagged off the rally through a virtual medium in the presence of CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari, the official said.

The rally will move during the day and make halts at night, and an ambulance with a medical team will be follow the rally to render medical assistance to the team, he said.

