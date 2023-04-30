Toddler run over by tractor in Delhi

Toddler run over by tractor in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A two-year-old boy was mowed down allegedly by a tractor while he was playing outside his house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Sunday, police said.

The tractor driver, identified as Idris Khan, was arrested from the spot, they said.

Around 1:40 pm, the boy was playing outside his house near Delhi Darbar Road in Bhajanpura when he was run over by the tractor. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

Khan, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was nabbed from the spot. He had been hired for carrying out some work at a house, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The body has been shifted to the GTB Hospital's mortuary for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

India News
Delhi
Crime
Road accident

