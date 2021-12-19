Top LeT commander killed in Kashmir gunfight

The LeT militant was killed in a brief encounter with the security forces in the Dharbagh Dhara area of Harwan

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 19 2021, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 15:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Saifullah alias Abu Khalid of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the security forces in the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir said that the wanted LeT commander was killed in a brief gunfight in the Harwan area.

Kumar said, "Khalid, resident of Karachi, Pakistan, was active since 2016 and was active in the Harwan-Dhara belt."

A joint team of police and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation in the Harwan Dhara area in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

When the cordon around Khalid was tightened, he fired at the security forces triggering the encounter during which he was killed, police said.

