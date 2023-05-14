Trio held for conversion attempt in Ghaziabad

Three people have been arrested for allegedly trying to convert a woman worker of the BJP to Christianity in the Khoda area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.
Ibrahim Thomas, his wife Reewa and one Babita were arrested on Saturday following a complaint by Sunita Arora, a local BJP worker.
In her complaint, lodged at Khoda police station on Friday, Arora alleged that her neighbour Babita introduced her to Thomas, a Kerala native working at the Kalwari Church.
She alleged that Thomas organises ceremonies with the help of his wife to convince people of other religions to convert to Christianity.
Thomas, with the help of Babita, called Arora to a parlour and tried to convince her to convert, she alleged in her complaint.
A case was registered and Thomas, Reewa and Babita were arrested under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and sent to jail, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindan) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.
