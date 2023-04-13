Truck runs over pilgrims in Punjab; seven killed

It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, police said

PTI
PTI, Hoshiarpur,
  • Apr 13 2023, 09:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 10:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven pilgrims on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in the district were killed while ten injured after being run over by a truck near here early Thursday, police said.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said the deceased were mostly residents of Mastan Khera in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The area where the accident took place is a sub-mountainous region, police said, adding the driver lost control while negotiating a slope and hit the 17 pilgrims who were on foot.  

It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, police said.

Khakh said the deceased were identified as Rahul, Sudesh Pal, Santosh, Angoori, Kunti, Geeta and Ramoh.

Five of the critically injured persons were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh while the rest were admitted to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.  

Pilgrims have been flocking Khuralgarh Sahib, a place associated with Guru Ravidas, in view of the Baisakhi festival.

Punjab
Accident
Road accident
India News

