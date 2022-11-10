Two accused seek bail in money laundering case involving Satyendar Jain

Two accused in a money laundering case also involving Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday urged a Delhi court to grant them bail, saying that no purpose will be served by keeping them in custody any longer.

The accused, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, who are currently lodged in Tihar jail along with the AAP leader, told Special Judge Vikas Dhull that both were not required for the investigation any further.

“The investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed. The accused are no longer required to be kept in custody any longer,” the counsel appearing for both the accused told the court.

Satyendar Jain is likely to advance his arguments in support of his bail application on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday told the court that the AAP leader was getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail as it opposed his bail plea, alleging that the money laundering case against him was clearly made out.

The ED has also opposed the bail applications filed by Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, saying that they may flee from justice or tamper with the evidence if granted the relief.

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the Delhi minister in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Jain in the Delhi excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed him on September 16 inside the jail.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms in connection with the money laundering case.