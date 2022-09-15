Two Dalit sisters gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh, bodies found hanging from tree

In a shocking incident reminiscent of the gang-rape and murder of a teen in Hathras in 2020, two minor sisters from a Scheduled Caste community in Uttar Pradesh were gang-raped before they were killed, according to police. Their bodies were hung from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 150 kilometres from Lucknow, police said.

Six people were arrested in connection with the crime, said police officials in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage and invited sharp criticism from Opposition leaders. One of the accused was arrested after a police encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries to his leg.

District Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said that the sisters, aged 15 and 17, knew some of the accused and had "voluntarily" gone with one of their friends on Wednesday. He refuted their family's claims that the sisters had been kidnapped.

"The sisters had gone with Chotu, one of the accused, voluntarily... they knew some of them," he said.

DSP Suman said that the sisters were taken to a deserted place where they were gang-raped by two of the accused, identified as Junaid and Suhail. The sisters were then strangled to death when they asked the men to marry them, Suman said.

He said that the two men, after killing the teenagers, called four of their friends for help. They then hung the victims' bodies from a mango tree to make it look like they died by suicide, the DSP said. A panel of three doctors would conduct a post-mortem examination of the bodies, he said.

The mother of the victims, however, said that the girls had been kidnapped from their home by miscreants on a motorcycle on Wednesday. She said, "A few hours later, we found them hanging from a tree near the village." The mother said that the police had forcibly taken away the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

An irate mob of villagers later blocked traffic on a busy road to protest against the incident, which also triggered sharp reactions from Opposition leaders. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "We cannot expect those who release rapists and honour them to ensure the protection of women." Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The law and order situation does not become good simply by putting up advertisements in the newspapers and TV."

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the incident and said that it had exposed the hollow claims of the BJP government on women's safety in the state.

There have been several such incidents reported from different parts of the state in recent years. Two sisters from the Scheduled Caste were found hanging from a tree in Sambhal district in 2019. Similarly, two Scheduled Caste sisters were found hanging from a tree in Baharaich District a few years ago. A Scheduled Caste teen, who was gang-raped in Hathras District in 2020, later died at a hospital in Delhi.