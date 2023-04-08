Two drown in Ganga in Rishikesh

Two drown in Ganga in Rishikesh

State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river for the bodies of the two youths

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 08 2023, 05:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 05:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youths, including one from Delhi, drowned in the Ganga in Rishikesh in two separate incidents on Friday, police said.

Amarjeet Singh (27) drowned while bathing at Neem beach. His companion -- Manoj Kumar from Uttar Pradesh -- was pulled to safety, they said.

Singh was a resident of Delhi's Sarita Vihar and had come to visit Rishikesh with friends.

In another incident, 25-year-old Harish Kumar Meena of Rajasthan's Jaipur drowned while rafting in the Ganga.

Meena, who worked at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jaipur, had come to Rishikesh as part of a seven-member rafting team, the police said.

State Disaster Response Force personnel are scouring the river for the bodies of the two youths, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ganges
India News
Drowning
Rishikesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

Project Tiger must take stronger strides

 