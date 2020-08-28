Two injured as car falls off flyover in West Delhi

Two injured as car falls off flyover in West Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 11:00 ist

Two persons were injured when their car fell off a flyover in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

"One of the injured was shifted to DDU hospital while the another was rushed to a private hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and investigation is in progress, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Road accident
Indian Penal Code

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 