Two men 'swept away' by Sutlej river from Punjab's Ferozepur to Pakistan

Two Ludhiana residents were taken into custody in Pakistan after the swollen Sutlej river apparently swept them away from a village along the international border in this Punjab district to the neighbouring country, police said.
Ratanpal and Havinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana's Jagraon were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and the Border Security Force was subsequently informed, they said.
Also read | At least 35 killed, 200 hurt in suicide bomb blast in Pakistan
Police said it was unclear how the two reached Ferozepur from Ludhiana. A police official here said the exact circumstances and sequence of events would become clear once the duo is handed over to the Indian authorities.
"We received information on Saturday that two people, who were stated to have been swept away by the river to the Pakistani side, were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers," the police official said.
Flag meetings were held between the Border Security Force and the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and Sunday in connection with this, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse
Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle
BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10
J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist