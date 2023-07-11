Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno National Park free range, count rises to 12

Both of them were brought to India from South Africa, forest officer said.

PTI
PTI, Sheopur,
  • Jul 11 2023, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 11:10 ist
Cheetahs at the Kuno National Park. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two more cheetahs have been released into the wild at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking the count to 12, a senior forest official said on Tuesday.

Eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to the KNP and released into special enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year as part of an ambitious programme to reintroduce the species in India.

Twelve more cheetahs – seven males and five females – were brought to the KNP from South Africa on February 18 this year.

Also Read: Two cheetahs at Kuno suffer injuries in fight with other felines

On Monday, two male cheetahs, Prabhash and Pavak, were released into the wild at the KNP, Sheopur's Divisional Forest Officer P K Verma said.

Both of them were brought to India from South Africa, the official said.

Now, the number of cheetahs in free range has gone up to 12, while five felines and a cub are in the enclosures, he said.

Six cheetahs, including three cubs born to cheetah Jwala, have died at the KNP since March.

Cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs in March this year at the Kuno National Park.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947, and the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Kuno National Park
cheetah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Why China’s young people are not getting married

Why China’s young people are not getting married

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day

 