Two OGWs involved in anti-national activities booked under PSA in J&K’s Doda

Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly involved in anti-national activities were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Saqib Hussain Mir of Banola-Chiralla and Adil Iqbal Batt of Sazan-Bhagwah were found running terror modules to revive militancy in Doda at the behest of a local terrorist Mohammad Amin alias 'Khubaib' of Kathwa-Phagsoo (Thathri) who is presently operating from across the border, a police spokesman said.
"The activities of Mir and Batt were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on the dossier of police, the Doda DM ordered detention of both the OGWs under PSA to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman said.
He said Khubaib, who joined militancy in early 1990s and crossed the border for arms training in Pakistan, is making desperate attempts from across the border to revive militancy in Doda by instigating the local youth for subversive activities.
Mir and Batt are closely linked to Khubaib and are persuading the local youth to join militancy, the spokesman said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'
Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home
Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes
Bengaluru docs break into flash mob
Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand
Open Sesame: Assam floods
Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage
How you can expand your living spaces
Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft