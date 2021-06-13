Two private hospitals in Delhi to give Sputnik V jabs

Two private hospitals in Delhi to give Sputnik V jabs by end of this week

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 21:45 ist
After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the government for use in India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apollo Hospitals and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi will start administering Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V to people by the end of this week, officials said on Sunday. 

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose.

"Apollo Hospitals are going to roll out the vaccine for the general public in Delhi by the end of the week," an official told PTI. 

An official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital also said it will start administering Sputnik V jabs within this week.

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the government for use in India.

The maximum price of Covishield for private Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia. 

Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

