2 take poison in school as parents reject relationship

Two students consume poison in UP school after parents reject relationship

The girl is still in the hospital and her condition is said to be stable, officials said

PTI
PTI, Maharajganj (UP),
  • Jan 18 2023, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:37 ist
The duo were residents of the same village. Credit: iStock Photo

A Class 12 student and a 16-year-old girl consumed poison on their school campus in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj over their parents not approving their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Both were rushed to a nearby community health centre soon after the incident on Tuesday afternoon and were later referred to the district hospital where the 20-year-old student of Class 12 died during treatment, they said.

The girl is still in the hospital and her condition is said to be stable, officials said.

Also Read | Chikkamagaluru: 'Rejected' by lover, 17-year-old kills self, names him in note

The duo were residents of the same village. They wanted to get married but the parents did not approve of the relationship as the girl was a minor, they said.

SHO of Nichlaul police station Anand Kumar Gupta said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated."

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Suicide

