Two students killed in collision between school buses

Two students killed, two critical in collision between school buses on UP road

The buses belonged to GD Goenka Public School and Rabindranath Tagore School, the police said

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Feb 17 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 16:23 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Two children died and eight were injured in a collision between two school buses on the Khatima-Panipat Highway on Thursday morning, police said.

According to station house officer Anand Dev Mishra, 10 people, including eight children, were referred to a Meerut hospital after the accident. Two children were declared dead, and two more are in critical condition, he said.

Also Read — 2 killed, 40 injured in school bus accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

The buses belonged to the GD Goenka Public School and the Rabindranath Tagore School, the police said. It was found that one of the buses was registered in Haryana and was running with an expired permit. 

