Two teenagers killed as multiple vehicles collide in Jammu

Jammu: 2 teenagers killed as multiple vehicles collide

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 22 2023, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 01:13 ist
Two teenagers were killed Saturday in a multiple collision involving three cars and a truck on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

Mothali Sharma (15) and Keshav Kumar (16), both residents of Guda Brahmana village, were crushed when three cars collided with each other before hitting a parked truck at Akhnoor, they said.

They said both the teenagers died on the way to the hospital and their bodies will be handed over to their families after the completion of legal formalities.

Three persons travelling in cars also suffered minor injuries in the accident, the officials said, adding Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and that further investigation is underway.

