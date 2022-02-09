Two terror modules busted in J&K's Anantnag

Two terror modules busted in J&K's Anantnag

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from their possession

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 09 2022, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 04:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Police in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad by arresting 11 persons, including three "hybrid" terrorists, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday. 

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. 

"Based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on police/SF in Srigufwara/Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple nakas/checkpoints were established at various locations," the spokesman said.

He said during a checking at one of such checkpoints at Sakhras crossing, Srigufwara, three people riding a bike were intercepted.

They tried to flee but were apprehended.

They disclosed that they are associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack police/SF in the Srigufwara area.

"Upon their further disclosure two more terror associates were arrested," the spokesman said.

He said police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates, including a juvenile, and recovered incriminating material from their possession.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
terror

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Oscar nominations: Five key takeaways

Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

Dutch govt names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal

Benedict XVI seeks forgiveness over sex abuse scandal

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 