Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical snag

The official said that the aircraft was grounded after it returned to Delhi on Thursday due to engine vibrations and a probe is underway

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 11:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An Udaipur-bound IndiGo flight returned to the Delhi airport due to a technical snag, a DGCA official confirmed.

The official said that the aircraft was grounded after it returned to Delhi on Thursday due to engine vibrations and a probe is underway.

"IndiGo Airbus flight 6E-6264 from Delhi to Udaipur had returned to Delhi due to a technical snag. All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft which operated to Udaipur. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," an airline spokesperson said.

On Thursday, a SpiceJet B737 flight operating from Delhi to Nashik returned to the national capital after the crew experienced a malfunction with the autopilot system.

