Udaipur students asked to throw meals served by Dalits

Udaipur: Cook arrested for asking students to throw mid-day meal served by Dalit girls

The Dalit girls had reportedly served midday meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school

PTI
PTI, Udaipur,
  • Sep 03 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 12:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A cook was arrested for allegedly discriminating with two Dalit girls in a government school in the state’s Udaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The Dalit girls had reportedly served mid-day meal cooked by one Lala Ram Gurjar in a government upper primary school in Barodi area on Friday.

Lal Ram objected to this and asked the students, who were having the meal, to throw it away because it was served by Dalits, police said.

Also Read — False claims behind increase in rape cases: Rajasthan Police

The students followed the instruction and threw the meal.

The victim girls told about the incident to their family members following which they, with some of their relatives, reached the school and demanded action against the cook.

“A case against the cook was registered with Gogunda Police Station under the prevention of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act,” police said.

“A prompt action was taken as the matter was found true. Food was thrown by students because Dalit girls served it."

"The cook used to get the food served by the students of his choice who are from upper castes but yesterday, a teacher asked the Dalit girls to serve the food because they were complaining of not being served well,” they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
dalit rights
Dalits
India News
mid-day meal

What's Brewing

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Cup sets for a queen

Cup sets for a queen

Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

Whackyverse | 'Rao' your boat

Jane Fonda says she has a 'treatable' cancer

Jane Fonda says she has a 'treatable' cancer

DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

Gazebos, pergolas now garden musts

Gazebos, pergolas now garden musts

HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

HK players overwhelmed by Indian dressing room visit

 