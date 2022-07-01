Udaipur murder: Killers used bike with number '2611'

Serial terror attacks in Mumbai took place on November 26 and is referred to as 26/11 in general

PTI
PTI, Udaipur,
  • Jul 01 2022, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 18:10 ist
The accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Credit: IANS Photos

The motorcycle used for escape by the killers of an Udaipur tailor had "2611" as its registration number, a possible reference to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had fled after brutally hacking tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur on June 28.

Akhtari had paid Rs 1000 to obtain the number of his choice for the motorcycle which he had bought in March 2013, officials said.

Also Read: Kanhaiya Lal murder: Udaipur top cops removed, accused shifted to Ajmer jail

The accused were caught in the Bhim area by the Rajsamand police hours after the incident.

"The registration number of the bike on which they were fleeing was RJ 27 AS 2611. The motorcycle was handed over to the SIT for further action," SHO of Bhim police station said.

Udaipur RTO Prabhu Lal Bamniya said the motorcycle was issued in the name of Riaz Akhtari and a fee of Rs 1,000 was paid for securing the number in March 2013.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived at Mumbai by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people, killing 166, including 18 security personnel.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. 

