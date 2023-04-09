Umesh Pal murder: Delhi Police nabs Asad's aides

Umesh Pal murder: Delhi Police nabs who helped Atiq's son Asad

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained three persons in this connection.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 16:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

UP-based jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, came to Delhi after the murder of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained three persons in this connection.

"Asad came to Delhi's Sangam Vihar where he stayed around 15 days at his aide's house. The police identified the house owner as Javed and his three aides who were helping him in in Delhi," the police source said.

Also Read: Atiq Ahmed can do anything, even from jail: Umesh Pal's mother

During his stay in Delhi, Asad sent one of his aides to Meerut, who collected money in Meerut and returned to Delhi to hand him over all the cash.

The source said that an old driver of Atiq Ahmed lives in Delhi and it was he who helped Asad in getting money from Merrut.

The UP STF is in touch with the Special Cell. They are conducting raids in NCR to find out who were helping Asad.

The three persons who have been detained in Delhi by the Special Cell are currently being grilled.

Asad is wanted in connection with the shootout incident in which Umesh Pal was killed on February 24 this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru facing mosquito menace

Bengaluru facing mosquito menace

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

Finding order within the disorder

Finding order within the disorder

Thailand’s charming culture

Thailand’s charming culture

 