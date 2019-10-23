Unauthorised colony dwellers in Delhi to get ownership

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 23 2019, 17:38pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 17:38pm ist
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI Photo)

In a move that will benefit 40 lakh people, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee, he said.

The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
unauthorised
New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Prakash Javadekar
Comments (+)
 