Undertrial killed in firing outside Uttar Pradesh court

IANS
IANS, Hapur,
  • Aug 16 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 15:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, some unidentified people opened fire at an undertrial just outside the Hapur court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The undertrial, Lakhanpal, who died in the firing, had been brought from Haryana for a court hearing.

The accused fired several rounds at the undertrial who died on the spot.

One Haryana police personnel who accompanied the victim, has also been injured in the incident.

After firing at the undertrial, the accused persons walked away from the court with the police offering no resistance, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh
Undertrial
India News

