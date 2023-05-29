Undertrial prisoner attacked by inmates in Tihar jail

The incident took place at 12.38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 17:10 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 17:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Tihar jail here was injured after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates with an improvised knife and handmade tool on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at 12.38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex, they said.

According to the officials, the inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile.

One of the attackers, undertrial prisoner Alok alias Vishal, also inflicted self-injuries, they said.

Also Read | Undertrial inmate dies by suicide at Delhi's Tihar Jail

Soon the jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police and a Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately, he said.

“After giving primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, both the injured were moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical treatment,” the jail official said.

They have also intimated about the incident to Hari Nagar police station asking them to lodge an FIR and take further legal action in the matter.

Tihar
Tihar jail
Delhi
India News

